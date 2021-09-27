$67.28 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post sales of $67.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.25 million and the highest is $67.30 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $57.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $270.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

