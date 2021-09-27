71,232 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Cerner by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $72.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

