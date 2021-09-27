7,849 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

