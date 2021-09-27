$8.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report sales of $8.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.44 billion and the lowest is $8.54 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $36.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,188,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,802,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 566,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

