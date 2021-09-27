$809.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report sales of $809.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.00 million and the lowest is $807.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $311.90 on Monday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.81 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

