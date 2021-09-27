8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $841,895.46

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $841,895.46 and approximately $5,749.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001246 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

