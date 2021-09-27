919,245 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 919,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,371,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLO opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,520.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

