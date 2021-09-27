$99.27 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $99.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.30 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $70.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $384.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $421.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LYTS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,465. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 207,107 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in LSI Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 564,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LSI Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 647.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.