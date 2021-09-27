abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

abrdn plc lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

