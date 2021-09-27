abrdn plc Purchases Shares of 14,694 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

