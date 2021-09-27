abrdn plc Takes $394,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

AAT stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

