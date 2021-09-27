Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.70% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

AXDX stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $334.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.88. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.