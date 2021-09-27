Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $354.00 at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $354.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.29.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $339.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

