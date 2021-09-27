Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.3% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $337.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.44. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.