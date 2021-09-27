AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

AHCO opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

