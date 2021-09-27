Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

