Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Adecoagro worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 775,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10,661.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 159,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

