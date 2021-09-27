Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,198. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.42.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

