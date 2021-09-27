Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Geraint Jones Sells 7,050 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,432 ($44.84), for a total value of £241,956 ($316,117.06).

Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 98.40 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,317.60 ($43.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,326. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,576 ($33.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,494.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.