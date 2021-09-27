Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

