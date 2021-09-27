Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

