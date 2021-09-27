Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 52,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.73 million, a PE ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 2.05. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

