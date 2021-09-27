Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 791 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

NYSE:ABG opened at $196.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

