Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,107 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 71.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.95 million, a P/E ratio of 263.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. DMC Global’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.