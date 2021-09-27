Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,707 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the second quarter worth $459,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBS opened at $55.67 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $58.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

