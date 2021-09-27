Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $310,000 Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $303,931.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,511.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,536 shares of company stock worth $4,531,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $55.69 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

