Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of CALX opened at $52.00 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,871 shares of company stock valued at $16,163,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

