Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of “Hold”.

ADYEY opened at $31.35 on Monday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

