AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.26. AerSale shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 3,583 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

