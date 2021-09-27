Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 30.8% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.83 million and $6.34 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,925,193 coins and its circulating supply is 344,104,250 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

