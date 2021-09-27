Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $166.10 and last traded at $166.10. 4,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,660,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day moving average is $146.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

