AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

