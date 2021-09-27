Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 167.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.