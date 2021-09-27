Aion Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $72.20 million and $7.38 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,072.66 or 1.00009015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00087915 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.96 or 0.00803281 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00366583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00248922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,305,504 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

