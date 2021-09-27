Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.