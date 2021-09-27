ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.23.
About ALE Property Group
