Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $195.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

