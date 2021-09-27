Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noked Capital LTD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 63,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 238,642 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 160,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $145.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $394.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.