Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.20% of Align Technology worth $95,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 49.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 229,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,448,000 after buying an additional 75,910 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 39.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 75.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,256,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $724.75 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.17 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.