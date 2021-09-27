Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $725.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $692.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.94. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.17 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.