All Sports Trading Down 53.4% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $1.37 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00123349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043362 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

