Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.27

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

