Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 9th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 265.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $14.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,838.00. 17,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,541. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,797.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,511.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,413.34 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.