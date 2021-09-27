Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

