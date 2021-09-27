Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,546 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 191,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 207,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO opened at $48.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

