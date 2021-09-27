Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,557,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

