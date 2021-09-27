Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $930.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

