American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down to $132.40

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $132.40, but opened at $128.65. American Financial Group shares last traded at $129.96, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,014,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

