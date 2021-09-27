American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Boston Family Office LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 715,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,177,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,665,000 after buying an additional 381,540 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.79 on Monday, reaching $277.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

