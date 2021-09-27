AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AME opened at $129.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

